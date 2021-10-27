Two indicted in death of man found burned

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted two people in connection with the slaying of Cecil Gray.

Gray's burned body was found in Lafayette Parish last month. Since that time, three people have been arrested.

Today, the grand jury indicted Sarah Jayne Johnson, 32, and Mitchell David Lemaire, 58, on a charge of first-degree murder. The District Attorney has filed a document in Lemaire's case saying he does not intend to seek the death penalty. It's unclear if that's the position in the Johnson case.

Second-degree and first-degree murder convictions carry the same sentence if the death penalty isn't sought: life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The third person arrested in the case, Randall Figard, 38, was not named in any of the indictments released Wednesday. However, last week he was named in a bill of information accusing him of possession of methamphetamine.

When they were booked by police, Lemaire, Figard and Johnson were all booked with first-degree murder. Figard and Johnson also were booked with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

At the time of those arrests, Johnson also was booked on several warrants in connection with her failure to appear in court for two pending cases against her. One case involves illegal possession of stolen things, and the other involves multiple drug charges. Lemaire also was booked on several warrants in cases involving thefts.

All three defendants remain in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as of Wednesday.