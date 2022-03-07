Two arrested in Lafayette fatal shooting

Two arrests have been made in connection with a Lafayette fatal shooting.

Lafayette Police say two 18-year-olds were arrested in connection with the January 16 shooting on South Sterling Street that left one person dead.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Omari Davis and Dekendrick Arceneaux for second degree murder following an investigation.

The two were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on March 6.

Officers responded at 9:00 pm on January 16 to the 700 block of South Sterling Street to the report of shots fired.

One person, identified as 32-year-old Warren Prejean, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Prejean later died from his injuries.

Read more: Victim in Sterling Street shooting in Lafayette identified

