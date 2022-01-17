One dead following shooting on Sterling Street in Lafayette

One person has died following a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department says officers responded at 9:00 pm on January 16 to the 700 block of South Sterling Street after receiving reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

On scene, officers say they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person died on scene, they say.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working the case.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel