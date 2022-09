Lafayette Parish Sheriff's said two adults have been arrested for the death of a 1-year-old.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane on Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 10:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived the child was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were booked with second degree murder and cruelty to juveniles, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.