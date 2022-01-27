Three men indicted in three separate slayings

A Lafayette grand jury has handed up three indictments in three separate deaths.

In one case, the jury indicted a Duson man in connection with the August overdose death of a woman.

Kermit Joseph Gobert, 28, was indicted in connection with the death of Sodasha Jonette Derousselle. He faces one count second-degree murder and three counts felony cruelty to a juvenile, accused of distributing drugs in the presence of a child.

The grand jury also indicted Jamiah Xavier Celestine, 18, on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the December slaying of Diondre Trevon Williams. Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Gustave and Leon streets in Broussard. He died at the scene, police said.

In the third case, the jury indicted Jonathan Jermaine Bargeman, 44, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the August 2020 killing of Markeylan Edmond, 20. In that case, officers were called to South Refinery Street, where they found a man lying in the road. Bargeman was at the scene when they arrived.

At the time, investigators said that an alleged verbal altercation between Edmond and Bargeman turned violent when Bargeman produced a handgun and shot Edmond in the upper torso. Edmond died from those injuries.