18-year-old dies in Wednesday night shooting in Broussard

Police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide in the Broussard area.

The Broussard Police Department says they responded on December 8 to the area of Gustave Street and Leon Street to a report of gunshots.

Officers say they were directed to a residence in the area and located the victim, identified as 18-year-old Diondre Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the department, medical aid was given to Williams until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, they say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Broussard Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel