Thousands still under boil water advisory in Lafayette

Thousands of Lafayette residents are still under a boil water advisory following a main water line break on Thursday.

Lafayette Utility Systems (LUS) requires additional testing for the water samples, according to a spokesperson for LUS.

Currently, 9000 customers are under the advisory.

Clickherefor a map of those affected.

Related stories:

Downtown Lafayette water break causes boil advisory, closures

Some Downtown Businesses are Trying to Stay Open, Despite Boil Advisory

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel