Thousands still under boil water advisory in Lafayette

Thousands of Lafayette residents are still under a boil water advisory following a main water line break on Thursday.
Lafayette Utility Systems (LUS) requires additional testing for the water samples, according to a spokesperson for LUS.
Currently, 9000 customers are under the advisory.
Clickherefor a map of those affected.
