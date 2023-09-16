Watch Now
Thousands still under boil water advisory in Lafayette

Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 3:04 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 16:04:09-04

Thousands of Lafayette residents are still under a boil water advisory following a main water line break on Thursday.

Lafayette Utility Systems (LUS) requires additional testing for the water samples, according to a spokesperson for LUS.

Currently, 9000 customers are under the advisory.

