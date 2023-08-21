STR discussion delayed again

The City Councilman who authored an ordinance that seeks to control the operation of short-term rentals in Lafayette has delayed the conversation.

Council member Andy Naquin has delayed the council's discussion of his ordinance until the September 5 council meeting.

A release states this action was taken "in light of requests from a number of his colleagues on the council."

It's one of two ordinances that were before the council to control short-term rentals - for example, Air BnBs - within the city limits. To read about the last time Naquin delayed the discussion, click here.