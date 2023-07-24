Councilman asks for deferral of short-term-rental discussion

A councilman wants to delay discussion on an ordinance that would limit short-term rentals in Lafayette.

Andy Naquin says he wants to delay the City Council's consideration of the ordinance he wrote, which would outlaw the STRs in single-family residential neighborhoods, until next month. He says that would allow additional time to review some amendments to the ordinance.

A release says that doesn't mean he supports another ordinance, which would allow the STRs.

Here's an executive summary, posted by the council, of the proposed ordinances: https://apps.lafayettela.gov/OBCouncil/api/Document/2287067/

As of Monday afternoon, one of the STR ordinances is still on the council agenda. You can review the agenda, and find links to proposed ordinances, here: https://apps.lafayettela.gov/obcouncil/index.html

Just find the date for tomorrow's meeting, July 25, 2023, and click on "search."