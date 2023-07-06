One dead, juvenile arrested in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — The victim who had been listed in critical condition following the shooting in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street, has died as a result of his injuries. The victim was identified as Kvon O'neil, 20, of Lafayette.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the incident. According to Det. Ken Handy, the suspect is a juvenile.

The suspect was arrested on 8 counts of attempted 1st degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be posted as details become available.

Click here to read KATC's previous coverage of this shooting.

