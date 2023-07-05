Lafayette Police investigating shooting; victim in critical condition

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to Sgt Robin Griffin, one person is in critical condition following a shooting.

Details are unclear at this time but Sgt. Griffin tells KATC that there are two crime scenes. The first scene is located in the 500 block of West Gilman Street. The second scene is located in the 800 block of N. University Ave.

The victim was shot multiple times and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

We have a crew on the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.