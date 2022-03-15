Second town hall scheduled to discuss Brown Park improvements

A town hall meeting will be held this week on the future of Brown Park.

District 1 Lafayette City Councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis will be hosting a town hall meeting and will respond to citizen inquiries. The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dupuis Recreation Center, located in Brown Park at 1212 East Pont des Mouton Road in Lafayette.

This past January, Councilman Lewis invited citizens from adjacent neighborhoods, as well as anyone with a vested interest in the use of Brown Park facilities, to a similar meeting where attendees were briefed on funding and initial possibilities for park enhancements.

Lewis says the meeting will serve as an extension of the dialogue that began at that time and will continue as plans for Brown Park further develop. Councilman Lewis is strongly encouraging citizen participation, so this meeting is open to the public.

The Park has recently been awarded two grants in excess of $9 million for improvements and upgrades. Ideas are being presented to make this park a SUPER PARK, similar to St. Julien Park (the Broussard Sports Complex) in Broussard.

KATC attended that first meeting where councilman Pat Lewis told us improvements to the tune of $500,000 in grant money have already been made. A few dozen people attended the town hall and came up with a number of ideas from upgrading the current facilities to adding even more.

Read that story here

