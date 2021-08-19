LPSO arrests Scott woman indicted in baby's death

A Scott woman indicted in July in connection with the death of her two-year-old son has been arrested.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that 28-year-old Natalie Broussard has been located and apprehended.

Broussard was arrested Wednesday night, August 18, on active warrants.

On Monday, LPSO asked for help from the public in locating Broussard who was indicted last month on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the September 27, 2020 slaying.

The baby's body was found in a vehicle parked on Andres Road off Cameron Street.

To read more, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel