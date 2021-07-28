Lafayette grand jury hands up three murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up second-degree murder in three separate cases today.

Lucas Williams, 19, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the May 15, 2021 slaying of Jennifer Hurst. Hurst, 18, was found dead inside a vehicle at a Lafayette apartment complex. At the time, police described Williams as her boyfriend. See our story about the case here.

Natalie Broussard, 28, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the September 27, 2020 slaying of "RH," the indictment states. The victim was two years old, and at the time of the incident was described by police as Broussard's child. The baby's body was found in a vehicle parked off Cameron Street. To read the story, click here.

Chandler Robert, 40, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the April 1, 2021 slaying of James Bertrand Jr. Bertrand was injured during an alleged robbery outside a business on Kaliste Saloom, and later died of his injuries. to see our story about it, click here.

A conviction on a charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.