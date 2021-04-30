Man arrested on murder charge after victim in robbery dies

A Lafayette man has been arrested and charges upgraded in connection with a robbery incident in the 600 Block of E Kaliste Saloom Road.

Lafayette Police say 39-year-old Chandler Robert was arrested previously in this incident on a second degree robbery charge. Police say the alleged robbery happened on April 11, 2021, outside a business on Kaliste Saloom. Robert is accused of punching a person and robbing him.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Robert, identified as the suspect, was located by Lafayette City Marshal's on April 21 and after a foot pursuit in the city limits, was taken into custody. He would later bond out of jail.

On April 24, the victim in the robbery, died as a result of his injuries. At that time, charges were upgraded to First Degree Murder and a warrant for Robert's arrest was issued.

Robert was located on April 27, 2021 in New Orleans and booked into jail by the US Marshal Task Force. He was transferred back to Lafayette Parish.

He is being held in the Lafayette Parish jail. No bond was set.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel