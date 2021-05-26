Happening now: Vigil for 18-year-old shooting victim

Friends and family are gathering Wednesday for a vigil at Mouton Park in Lafayette to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst.

Hurst was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle earlier this month outside of an apartment complex on McDonald Street in Lafayette.

Hurst's boyfriend, 19-year-old Lucas Williams, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with her death.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel