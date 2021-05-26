Watch
Happening now: Vigil for 18-year-old shooting victim

Posted at 6:02 PM, May 26, 2021
Friends and family are gathering Wednesday for a vigil at Mouton Park in Lafayette to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst.

Hurst was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle earlier this month outside of an apartment complex on McDonald Street in Lafayette.

Hurst's boyfriend, 19-year-old Lucas Williams, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with her death.

