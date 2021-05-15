Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to Lafayette Police.

Officers responded to shots fired at a local apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police located a female victim slumped over inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After speaking with witnesses, the suspect was identified as the victim's boyfriend, 19-year-old Lucas Williams. Police say Williams turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department and was arrested for second degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

