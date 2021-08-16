Deputies searching for mother indicted in baby's death

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman indicted in connection with her baby.

Natalie Broussard, 28, was indicted last month on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the September 27, 2020 slaying of "RH," the indictment states.

The victim was two years old, and at the time of the incident was described by police as Broussard's child. The baby's body was found in a vehicle parked off Cameron Street. To read the story, click here.

If you know Broussard’s whereabouts, or have any other information, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

Here's the post: