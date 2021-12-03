Randol's iconic alligator has a new home

LAFAYETTE — Closing their doors after more than 50 years in business, Randol's had to say goodbye to their iconic alligator today.

Hard for the owner to part with, the iconic alligator now has a new home.

KATC's Chief Photojournalist, Justin Terro, took us along for moving day.

"We definately want the head facing this way. That's good."

Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of the Lafayette Convention's Bureau tells KATC, "This is probably the most photographed piece of Cajun culture, surely on Kaliste Saloom, probably way passed that we are really excited to be able to make this opportunity open to the people of Acadiana. It's such an important piece of our industry. Randol's was more than just a restaurant, it was a symbol of our culture. But we were in a staff meeting and they asked where is the gator going. So, I texted him and he said everybody wants the gator, but it belongs at the visitors center. Which was a nice gesture by frank, and he had been such a big part of the tourism industry over the last 50 years helping to grow tourism and start tourism in our are so we appreciate the confidence that he has in us to have the gator staying here for many generations to enjoy it. It has to be the most photographed images in our area.

Frank Randol, owner of the old Randol's, tells KATC, "I'm sure we will have people bring their great- grandkids here to share those memories.

"You know, generations his grandkids will be able to come here and take pictures here and are going to get a plaque up symbolizing Randol's restaurant, and the donation that they have given us," Berthelot continued.

"And I'm going to continue to try to do more to advance what I have been trying to do over the years,"Randol said. "Ben does a great job, but the people in Acadiana are the ones that put us on the map. Ayee, laissez les bon temps rouler."

