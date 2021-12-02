Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Randol's iconic alligator relocating to visitor's center

The famous alligator greeting diners at Randol's for more than 50 years has new home
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
gator2.jpg
gator.jpg
Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:43:16-05

LAFAYETTE, La. – The iconic Randol's alligator was moved Thursday to the visitor's center in Lafayette.

Frank Randol, the owner of Randol's Restaurant, donated the alligator to the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center.

Randol's Seafood and Restaurant announced in November that after more than 50 years of boiled crawfish and Cajun music they were closing their doors.

KATC was there for the installation of the gator and will have more tonight at 5.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.