Baton Rouge-based business buys old Randol's property

LAFAYETTE — There is a new owner for the former Randol's property.

According to our news partners at The Advocate on Thursday, Superior Grill will be moved on to the site.

The Baton Rouge-based restaurant bought the property for 3.5 million dollars.

Superior Grill has locations, in Baton Rouge as well as New Orleans, Shreveport and Birmingham.

Tonight at 10 P.M. on KATC TV-3, we will take you along for moving day for the alligator that used to sit in front of Randol's.

Find out where its new home will be.

