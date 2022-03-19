Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person and left several vehicles damaged.

Officers say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022.

At around 1:40a.m., Lafayette Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 300 block of Donlon Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they say no victims were located but several vehicles had been hit with gunfire.

It was learned that one man had been shot and received medical treatment at a local hospital. The victim was brought to the hospital by private means.

That person suffered a graze wound to the upper body. Information on possible suspects was not provided.

An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Police in Lafayette also responded to a second early morning shooting at around 2:30 am. on North University Avenue. LPD says an altercation between several men resulted in the shooting. No one was injured. Read more here

