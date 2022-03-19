Lafayette Police respond to convenience store shooting on N University Avenue

A second early morning shooting occurred in Lafayette on North University Avenue, according to police.

An LPD spokesperson says they responded to reports of gunshots at a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue at around 2:26 a.m.

Once on scene, officers noticed a parked vehicle had damage caused by gunshots. Through the investigation it was learned that multiple men were involved in a altercation which lead to several gunshots being fired.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is on going, police say.

Lafayette Police also responded to an early morning shooting on Donlon Avenue. One person was injured and several vehicles damaged. Read more here

