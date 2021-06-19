Organizations distribute free meals at Juneteenth event

Several Acadiana organizations partnered on Saturday to provide free lunches to the community as part of a Juneteenth commemoration.

The event was held on Blue Boy Drive in Scott and sponsored by Acts of Love Christian Fellowship, Big Brown Gives Back, and the Lafayette Public Library. The library's 'GoGo Biblio Bookmobile' was open for kids to check out books, play games, and participate in live trivia.

Numerous other events are happening around Acadiana to commemorate Juneteenth.

Click here for a full list and check back later for more on this event.

