Juneteenth Events planned in Lafayette

Several events are planned in Acadiana for Juneteenth 2021. All of the events listed here are free, open to the public and family-friendly.
When: June 18, 2021 5pm until Opening Celebration
Where: McComb / Vezay Community House, 419 12th Street
What: African Drumming & Dancing (IAMI); Vendors; Spoken Word Artists; Live Band
“Touch of Class” featuring Ms. Green Eyes; Soloist Ms. Valerie Lewis
When: June 19, 2021, 8am to 9:30am
Where: St. Anthony Church Hall, 615 Edison
What: Father & Son / Daughter Breakfast
RSVP 337-501-7617
When: June 19, 2021 10am to 11:30am
Where: Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St
What: Gentrification & Reparations Workshop
Guest Panelists Q & A Session
When: June 19, 2021 10am to 1pm
Where: Acts of Love Church 104 Blue Boy Drive Scott, LA
What: Free Lunch and Snacks
When: June 19, 2021 12pm to 5:30pm
Where: Corner of Buick St and Louisiana Ave
What: Family Fun Day
Vendors; three Live Bands (Blues and Reggae); African Drumming & Dancers Spoken Word; Food
Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration; Lee Allen & Friends;
Homegrown Reggae w/ Russell Cormier
When: June 19, 2021 5pm to 8pm
Where: Mouton Statue
What: Juneteenth Celebration, Music; Speakers
You can read more about this event here.
Some of the sponsors of these events include: Imani Temple #49, AACC Acts of Love Church; Sun CHDO, Knights of Peter Claver, Lafayette NAACP Unit 6060, Move The Mindset.