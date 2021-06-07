Juneteenth Events planned in Lafayette

Several events are planned in Acadiana for Juneteenth 2021. All of the events listed here are free, open to the public and family-friendly.

When: June 18, 2021 5pm until Opening Celebration

Where: McComb / Vezay Community House, 419 12th Street

What: African Drumming & Dancing (IAMI); Vendors; Spoken Word Artists; Live Band

“Touch of Class” featuring Ms. Green Eyes; Soloist Ms. Valerie Lewis

When: June 19, 2021, 8am to 9:30am

Where: St. Anthony Church Hall, 615 Edison

What: Father & Son / Daughter Breakfast

RSVP 337-501-7617

When: June 19, 2021 10am to 11:30am

Where: Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St

What: Gentrification & Reparations Workshop

Guest Panelists Q & A Session

When: June 19, 2021 10am to 1pm

Where: Acts of Love Church 104 Blue Boy Drive Scott, LA

What: Free Lunch and Snacks

When: June 19, 2021 12pm to 5:30pm

Where: Corner of Buick St and Louisiana Ave

What: Family Fun Day

Vendors; three Live Bands (Blues and Reggae); African Drumming & Dancers Spoken Word; Food

Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration; Lee Allen & Friends;

Homegrown Reggae w/ Russell Cormier

When: June 19, 2021 5pm to 8pm

Where: Mouton Statue

What: Juneteenth Celebration, Music; Speakers

Some of the sponsors of these events include: Imani Temple #49, AACC Acts of Love Church; Sun CHDO, Knights of Peter Claver, Lafayette NAACP Unit 6060, Move The Mindset.

