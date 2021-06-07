Watch
Juneteenth Events planned in Lafayette

Nati Harnik/AP
The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Juneteenth flag commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time in state's history, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Friday is Juneteenth – learn the history behind the holiday
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 16:30:29-04

Several events are planned in Acadiana for Juneteenth 2021. All of the events listed here are free, open to the public and family-friendly.

When: June 18, 2021 5pm until Opening Celebration
Where: McComb / Vezay Community House, 419 12th Street
What: African Drumming & Dancing (IAMI); Vendors; Spoken Word Artists; Live Band
“Touch of Class” featuring Ms. Green Eyes; Soloist Ms. Valerie Lewis

When: June 19, 2021, 8am to 9:30am
Where: St. Anthony Church Hall, 615 Edison
What: Father & Son / Daughter Breakfast
RSVP 337-501-7617

When: June 19, 2021 10am to 11:30am
Where: Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St
What: Gentrification & Reparations Workshop
Guest Panelists Q & A Session

When: June 19, 2021 10am to 1pm
Where: Acts of Love Church 104 Blue Boy Drive Scott, LA
What: Free Lunch and Snacks

When: June 19, 2021 12pm to 5:30pm
Where: Corner of Buick St and Louisiana Ave
What: Family Fun Day
Vendors; three Live Bands (Blues and Reggae); African Drumming & Dancers Spoken Word; Food
Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration; Lee Allen & Friends;
Homegrown Reggae w/ Russell Cormier

When: June 19, 2021 5pm to 8pm
Where: Mouton Statue
What: Juneteenth Celebration, Music; Speakers
You can read more about this event here.

Some of the sponsors of these events include: Imani Temple #49, AACC Acts of Love Church; Sun CHDO, Knights of Peter Claver, Lafayette NAACP Unit 6060, Move The Mindset.

