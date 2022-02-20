Watch
One seriously injured in Ambassador Caffery shooting; stemmed from an argument

KATC
Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 20, 2022
An argument Saturday evening ended in a shooting that seriously injured another, police say.

Lafayette Police responded to a reported shooting around 6:40 p.m., in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Once on scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation, they say, indicates an altercation involving two men occurred. During the altercation one of the men pulled a handgun and fired a single gunshot, striking the other man. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

LPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

A similar incident occurred early Saturday morning o N University Avenue. Police are still looking for the suspect in that shooting.

On Sunday morning, Lafayette Police reported a shooting on Buchanan Street that also stemmed from an argument. Read that here

