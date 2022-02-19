Watch
Police: Argument leads to shooting on North University Avenue

Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 11:11:43-05

Lafayette Police say an argument between two people ended in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At around 8:09 pm, Lafayette Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of North University Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to officers on the scene, the victim and the suspect got into an argument before the shooting occurred.

They say the suspect produced a gun and fired it, striking the victim once. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Lafayette Police is urging anyone with any information to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

