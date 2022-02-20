LPD: Argument between several people ends in shooting that injured one

Lafayette Police say that an argument between several people ended in a shooting early Sunday morning on Buchanan Street.

Officers responded to the shooting that occurred around 1:25 a.m., in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street. Once on scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation, they say, indicated an altercation involving several men had occurred. During the altercation one of the men pulled a handgun and fired a single gunshot, striking the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, LPD says. Investigators are actively working the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel