Lafayette, LA - Just before 11:30 this morning, the Lafayette Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, proving to be fatal.

The area is now a crime scene according to officials. Investigators are actively working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD or make an anonymous tip to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.