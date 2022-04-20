One arrested in Lafayette shooting on Van Buren Drive

One person has been arrested in connection with a Lafayette shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Jeremiah Norris was arrested on Tuesday, April 19, by the US Marshal's Service Violent Offender Task Force.

Norris was wanted on two counts of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to property, one count of Principal to illegal use of weapons and one count of principal to Attempted First Degree Murder in connection with the shooting on Van Buren Drive.

On April 6, police responded at 5:00 pm to a call of shots fired.

LPD said that two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, Norris was located and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

