Police investigating shooting at the corner of Moss and Van Buren in Lafayette

Police are on the scene of a shooting at the corner of Moss and Van Buren in Lafayette.

LPD says that two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

