Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

New law allows City Marshal to pocket fees paid by citizens

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana House of Representatives
Sen. Gerald Bouderaux (D-Lafayette), Lafayette City Marshal Reginald Thomas and Joe Shumate, Jr. president of Louisiana City Marshals & City Constables Association, speak before the Louisiana House Judiciary Committee on May 13, 2021 about SB 120 regarding the salary of the Lafayette City Marshal.
Sen Gerald Boudreaux on SB 120.JPG
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:43:59-04

A bill signed into law today by Gov. John Bel Edwards allows the Lafayette City Marshal to pocket fees paid by citizens.

Current law prohibits the marshals of Shreveport and Lafayette from taking the fees as part of their salary; the law creates an exception for Lafayette only.

To read it for yourself, click here.

Former City Marshal Brian Pope was indicted for pocketing the fees. He still faces trial on those malfeasance charges. To read about his cases, click here.

The law caps the marshal's pocketing of the fees to half of his salary; the remaining fees must be used to run the Marshal's Office.

According to the most recent audit of the City Marshal's Office, the marshal gets a salary of more than $83,000 plus benefits of more than $30,000. The Marshal's office has approximately 25 employees.

But when we interviewed the author of this bill, Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, he said that the law allows the current marshal to pocket up to $44,000 in fees, meaning his base salary has been increased to $88,000; his salary now is $132,000. To read that story, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.