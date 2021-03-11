Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is out of prison

LAFAYETTE, La. — Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was released from prison on March 7 after completing 126 days of his one year sentence in jail.

His attorney, Brett Grayson, confirmed to KATC Thursday morning that Pope had been released after completing his sentence.

According to the Department of Corrections, Pope served the 126 days owed to DOC, or 35% of his one year sentence, and was released on active "Good Time Parole" by the DOC's Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole until Nov. 2, 2021.

Pope was eligible for the parole under the state's statute for his Malfeasance in Office conviction.

Pope reported to jail on Nov. 4 to begin serving his one year sentence two years after he was convicted of felony malfeasance in office charges by a district judge.

After he was processed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, he was transferred to the LaSalle Detention Center, a private prison in North Louisiana, until his release on Sunday.

KATC was told at the time that he was sent to that prison, which also is used by federal authorities to house detainees, for his safety since he was a former law enforcement officer.

In October, a district court judge sentenced Pope to his original sentence for his 2018 felony conviction, which is three concurrent years in the parish jail for each of his three convictions with all but one year suspended.

Pope still faces multiple malfeasance charges in two separate indictments; one accuses him of pocketing marshal fines that should have been used on the office's operations, and another accuses him of using marshal funds to pay for two conference trips, then turning in the receipts for reimbursement from the city and pocketing that money.

Pope was suspended early on in these cases, but still tried to run for the post. Two judges ruled his candidacy was invalid.

To read the background on Pope's legal issues, which began with a lawsuit filed by The Independent newspaper over public records, click here.

