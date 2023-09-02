New cooling stations coming to Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE, La. — For the first time, home games will be cooler with the addition of cooling zones and free refillable water.

Giant misting fans and water stations will help to ensure the safety of the fans.

One first time college football attendee is looking forward to taking a break in the zones and going back to the game feeling refreshed.

"We been having a lot of record breaking heat temperatures this summer, so just providing free water and a place to cool off will reduce the chance of risk getting heat exhaustion and all that stuff," says Kristy Thibodaux. "So they don't have to worry about the football game and a medical emergency."

With the highest temperatures on record in Lafayette, UL event coordinators still wanted fans enjoy the game without worrying about the sun's intense rays.

Marcus Marks, Director of Event Management is confident these stations will give fans a better experience this season.

"Just because of the rising temperatures we all know last week and the week before it was extremely brutal, so just to combat that and make our fans comfortable and at home, we have to add the cool zone," Marks tells KATC.

Along with the cool zones, the university has also decided to push back kickoff times, where initially games would typically start at 6:30 PM, but now will start at 7:30 PM. This change in times is all in an effort to avoid heat exhaustion in both football lovers and players.

"Especially in the southern region I think it's something every school should think about. It puts the safety of their fans first and you know even the players," Marks says. "Think about them on the field, it's even hotter on the field."

"It's so easy to get dehydrated when your having fun and you don't realize it," Thibodaux said.

From now on these cooling zones will also be available for anyone, at anytime during any UL home game.

"Moving onto cooler and better things"

