NAACP: victim of alleged police brutality files complaint against former LPD officer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The local chapter of the NAACP released a statement Wednesday stating its Lafayette unit accompanied Dennis Lazard, who claims he was the victim of police brutality, as he filed a complaint at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office against a former Lafayette Police officer.

A recent video shows former Lafayette Police officer Pablo Estrada and Dennis Lazard inside the jail after Lazard’s arrest in November.

The video shows Estrada apparently pushing and punching a Lazard who was handcuffed while inside the Lafayette Parish jail in late November.

Estrada was terminated by the Lafayette Police Department on Feb. 22, but has since appealed his termination to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

According to the statement from the NAACP, Lazard filed a complaint and official charges against Estrada. They say they believe the authorities will review the complaint and charges filed by Lazard and take the appropriate action against this criminal activity.

KATC has reached out to LPSO to confirm the complaint and charges filed, but they responded that they could not confirm or provide details on any potential complaints filed as they would be part of the investigation into the complaint.

