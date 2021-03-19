LPD officer plans to challenge termination

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette Police officer captured on video apparently pushing and punching a man who was handcuffed is taking his case to the Civil Service Board after being terminated from LPD.

If the board accepts the request from officer Pablo Estrada, then they will allow Estrada's attorney to present a case to fight his termination.

A newly released video was taken inside the Lafayette Parish jail in late November.

Officer apparently hits a man in handcuffs

It was taken shortly after a man was arrested on domestic violence and resisting an officer charges.

Officer Estrada and the man enter the room and Estrada tells him to sit on a bench.

The man walks towards the bench, still handcuffed. He does not take a seat.

Estrada stands up and walks toward him; the man takes a step back.

Estrada returns to the desk, then the man steps towards the officer, who stands up and walks the man towards the wall.

Estrada points towards the bench and then moves towards the man, apparently pushing him by his chest – then punching the man in his stomach, then holding on to the man's shirt and forcing him to sit.

Estrada returns to the desk, and moments later a few officers enter the room.

The sheriff's office investigated the incident because it happened inside the jail, but it's unclear if Estrada is facing charges.

Lafayette Police Department had no comment. We are also waiting to hear back from Estrada's attorney.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel