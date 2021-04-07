Lafayette Civil Service Board agrees to hear appeal of termination of LPD officer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has agreed to hold a hearing for a Lafayette Police officer who was terminated after he was captured on video apparently pushing and punching a man who was handcuffed.

During its regular meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to accept the request from Estrada, which will allow his attorney to present a case to fight his termination.

Estrada was terminated by the Lafayette Police Department after an incident in late November showing him punching a handcuffed inmate named Dennis Lazard in the stomach after Lazard refused commands by Estrada inside the Lafayette Parish Jail.

Estrada was notified of his termination on Feb. 22. He remained employed by LPD since the incident in late November.

A date for Estrada's appeal hearing has not yet been set by the board.

