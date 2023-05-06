More information in the Federal probe into the Lafayette District Attorney’s Office

In march, Dusty Guidry, an agent with the District Attorney's Office, and member of the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bribery charges in Federal Court.

Our partners at The Acadiana Advocate report the F.B.I. investigation featured four months of wiretaps, capturing calls between the main target and 186 other people.

During that time, the F.B.I. intercepted six-thousand phone calls. Fifteen-hundred of which were deemed "incriminating."

While federal records don't identify the person or people whose phones were tapped, The Advocate reports at least one of them was Guidry.

From January 2021, to May of 2022, Guidry accepted bribes from outside companies to direct work their way.

Guidry admitted to accepting more than $730K in bribes.

Guidry will be sentenced in July.

Former Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary, Jack Montoucet was implicated in the bribery scheme as one of the public officials who took a payoff.

Montoucet resigned shortly after the story went public.

More related stories and coverage:

UPDATE: Governor's Office responds to federal investigation involving LDWF

UPDATE: DA says he will continue to cooperate with federal investigation

"Agent" for DA's pretrial diversion program pleads guilty to conspiracy, bribery

