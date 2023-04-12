UPDATE: DA says he will continue to cooperate with federal investigation

District Attorney Don Landry says his office will continue to cooperate with a federal investigation into its pre-trial diversion program.

Dusty Guidry pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy and bribery charges in federal court, admitting that he and at least two unnamed public officials worked together to extract bribes and other things of value from vendors who were charging defendants for classes and other required processes. To read our story, click here.

"From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with the US Attorney's office and we will continue to do so until this entire investigation is brought to a close and justice is served for those who violated the law," a statement from Landry reads. "We cannot ever tolerate someone taking bribes to enrich themselves while working in any capacity for the DA's office. Our office is filled with hardworking, honest people who work every day with law enforcement to keep our community safe."

Landry said he learned of the charges against Guidry, and of his plea, yesterday. That's when KATC Investigates requested a comment from him regarding those developments. He said it was "disheartening" to find that Guidry was colluding with vendors, and noted that "their actions seriously betrayed the public trust."

He added that changes have been made since the FBI served a search warrant on his office last year.

"Since this investigation began, we have added safeguards to our office in an effort to prevent anything like this from taking place again," Landry said. "We will continue to prosecute murders, rapes and armed robberies, along with other serious felonies, and put the dangerous criminals in prison to keep our community safe."

Almost a year ago, the FBI searched the District Attorney's Office; Landry told KATC at the time that they were looking at the pre-trial diversion program. To read that story, click here.

The 10-page bill of information, unsealed last week, lays out a conspiracy that began in 2021 and lasted until 2022 involving the pre-trial diversion program, two unnamed public officials and four "vendors."

Guidry used to work for the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, but he was working as an "agent" of the Lafayette DA's pre-trial diversion program in January 2021 when the alleged conspiracy began.

Guidry was appointed to the Cajundome Commission by Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, and to the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

One of the unnamed public officials allegedly involved in the conspiracy works for the District Attorney and the other works for the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department, the bill alleges.