Moncus Park releases details, schedule of events for Christmas in the Park

Moncus Park has announced the schedule of events for its holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park.

The 12-night event takes place from Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5p.m. – 10 p.m., excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Christmas celebration is the first community event taking place in the newly developed, Moncus Park.

Officials say it will feature a variety of activities and holiday experiences for the whole family including live music, multiple children’s activities per night, Storytime with local authors, a visit from Santa, shopping at the Christmas Market and General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails.

Live entertainment is scheduled each night with performances by local school and church choirs

opening for regional performers. On Sunday, December 19, the holiday film, Elf, will show on the big screen.

See the line up here

General Admission tickets are available online for $10 per person. Tickets at the door are $15. Upgraded ticketing options include Family Passes with tickets for five guests and on-site parking for $55. VIP tickets include access for two guests in the VIP tent, 4 complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150. Family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

Children two and under are free. Like other large events in Lafayette, guests can expect to use RFID wristbands to purchase all food and drinks. Guests can load money onto their accounts using debit or credit cards in advance or utilize multiple "top-up" stations throughout the event.

General admission tickets include FREE PARKING at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park. Shuttle services will run every 15 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. each night. The Park encourages guests to carpool or use ride-sharing services to reduce traffic to the event. Drivers with

parking passes are asked to enter Moncus Park from the south.

Moncus Park is currently seeking volunteers for Christmas in the Park. Volunteering at this event is a great way to meet the community, get involved at Moncus Park, and receive FREE admission to the

event.

For individuals or organizations interested in volunteering at Christmas in the Park, please visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

Practical information



The event is held each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 16 – December 29.

The event is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets



Children 2 and Under: FREE

General Admission includes parking at Cajun Field and a shuttle to Moncus Park: $10

Family Passes include tickets for 5 and on-site parking: $55

VIP Passes include tickets for 2 guests, 4 complimentary drinks, on-site parking, and access to the VIP suite for two: $150

Every ticket sold benefits Moncus Park’s operations, maintenance, and future community programming.

Children’s Activities: Imagination Station & Storytime



The Imagination Station is open each night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children’s Storytime with local authors is at 5:30 p.m. each night in the dining hall.

