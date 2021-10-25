Moncus Park announces schedule, ticketing options for Christmas in the Park

LAFAYETTE, La. – Moncus Park is excited to kick off its opening season with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park.

The 12-night seasonal event will take place from Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Along with live music, the event will feature a wide variety of fun and activities for the whole family including six separate kid’s activities per night, a visit from Santa, a Christmas Market and

General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails and beverages, and more.

Live entertainment will take place each night with performances varying from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length featuring local school and church choirs and regional performers.

In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday December 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, Elf, on the big screen.

Event Lineup:

• Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington

• Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out

• Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups

• Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)

• Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez

• Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country

• Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham

• Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes

• Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier

• Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas

• Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux

• Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band

Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door will be $15 and can be paid by cash or with a credit card. Additional ticketing options include family

passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55 and VIP tickets that include access for two to their VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150. Family passes and

VIP tickets must be purchased in advance. General admission ticket purchases include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park.

Moncus Park’s Events and Programming Director, Heather Twichell, said, “We’re so thrilled to bring this incredible holiday event to our Acadiana community. From magical entrances and sparkling live Oaks to diverse performances and handcrafted cocktails, we’re sure that there’s something for the whole family! Join us this holiday season at Acadiana’s newest park, Moncus Park.”

To purchase a ticket or learn more about Christmas in the Park visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

To stay up to date on the progress at Moncus Park, follow them on Social Media, sign up for the newsletter at moncuspark.org/subscribe or visit www.moncuspark.org to learn more about how

to donate or get involved.

