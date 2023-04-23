Watch Now
Mayor of Duson suffers heart attack during Earth Day event

Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 23, 2023
Lafayette Parish, LA - The Mayor of Duson, Johnny Thibodeaux, suffered a heart attack on Saturday, April 22, 2023 while participating in the town's Earth Day celebration.

According to Police Chief Kip Judice, Mayor Thibodeaux was picking up litter in town when he had the heart attack.

Thibodeaux was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to remove two severe blockages and is now in ICU recovering.

Mayor Pro-Tem Carroll Pepper is handling the town's day to day operations while the mayor is in recovery.

