Maurice Fire Dept. collecting supplies for Ida victims

The Maurice Volunteer Fire Department is joining other first responder groups to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

They're partnering with LSE Crane and Transportation, C&G Containers, Abbeville Fire Dept., and Mendoza Ford to hold a supply drive.

LSE will load their trucks with donations and deliver the items to local organizations who can get the supplies to those who need them most.

Donations are being accepted at the MVFD, located at 410 Chief H. Fred Ave. Donation times are: each Monday in September from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., September 9th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., September 10 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., and September 11 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

More ways to help can be found here.

