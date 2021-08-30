Want to help after Ida? Here's how

Here are several ways you can assist people who need help after Hurricane Ida.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Professional Firefighters Association is collecting supplies "to be delivered to our brothers and sisters who are dealing with the effects of the hurricane. These items can be dropped off at any Lafayette fire station," a post states. The items needed are: tarps, roofing nails, large trash bags, work gloves, bleach, paper towels, general cleaning supplies, detergent, personal hygiene products (for males and females), water (drinking and gallon).

Oliver Lane Company, a Youngsville gift shop, is collecting supplies to fill a moving truck. "Alright guys, it’s time to come together and help our state. We thankfully were spared but our neighbors were not," the store posted on their Facebook page. "One of our moving trucks will be heading out Thursday to bring supplies to affected areas. So help us, help them. I will be in the shop from 930am- 4pm tomorrow & Wednesday and can come back after 5pm if anyone needs to drop off after working hours!" They are collecting tarps, cleaning supplies, canned goods, paper towels, work gloves, trash bags, water, and other supplies. The store says they will be making multiple trips to Jefferson Parish over the coming weeks, and they also will be donating sales from t-shirt sales to help survivors.

The Covenant Love truck will roll again for Hurricane IDA relief, and they're asking for donations and volunteers. They will take donations starting on Tuesday and continue collecting through next Monday, September 6, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at Covenant Church, 300 E. Martial Avenue. If you'd rather donate money, you can do so during that time or donate on venmo to @love-truck. Needed supplies are: Trash bags, Cleaning supplies, Small tents, Baby and adult diapers, Water, Gatorade, Toilet paper, Paper towels, Non perishable snacks, Bug spray, Flash lights/lanterns, Batteries, Hand sanitizer, Hand cleaner, Chain saw and generator oil.

ONLINE DONATIONS

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is asking for donations via their Amazon Wishlist. "Help us respond to survivors of Hurricane Ida. Shop our Amazon Wishlist to get essential relief supplies shipped directly to our warehouse," a post states. Here's the link.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson has announced a $1 million donation to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to support the community throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. To get more information or to donate, go here: NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida [neworleanssaints.com] .