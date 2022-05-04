Manhunt underway in Lafayette

Louisiana State Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal Opelousas shooting in the Simcoe Street area.

Troopers say that SWAT, K-9 and "air support" are involved.

This is a developing story, and we have crews on the scene. We'll update as soon as we have more information.

One person already has been arrested in connection with the shooting that left a man and a four-year-old girl dead, and three other children wounded.

Felton James Martin of Lafayette was booked with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.

Still wanted is Davieontray Breaux, also of Lafayette. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the chief says. He's wanted on the same charges that Martin was booked with, McLendon says.

To read our story about that, click here.

The funerals for the victims are set for this week. To read about them, click here.