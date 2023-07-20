LPSS superintendent resigns, board votes on interim

LAFAYETTE, La. — An interim superintendent was chosen during the Lafayette Parish School Board meeting Wednesday night.

It was a meeting full of emotions as Irma Trosclair resigned from her position as superintendent and the board unanimously voted in Francis Touchet as interim.

Touchet told KATC he has goals to make every school an 'A' school.

"I'm excited," said Francis Touchet. "I'm excited for our team. I'm excited for the work that we have done and the work that we're going to do moving forward. We're very thankful for superintendent Trosclair, leadership and everything that she has done for Lafayette Parish School System. Our pledge is always going to be is to put our students first and every decision we make."

Trosclair’s last day with LPSS is July 20, 2023. She will then serve as principal of Eunice High School, as well as act as zone leader overseeing all schools in the Eunice area in St. Landry Parish.

