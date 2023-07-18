New tax, interim superintendent and more on the Lafayette School Board agenda

There are a lot of items on tomorrow's Lafayette Parish School Board agenda.

The board is set to discuss two items related to the recently announced resignation of Superintendent Irma Trosclair. One item would include a discussion of the appointment of an interim superintendent, another would involve a discussion of the selection process for a permanent system leader.

Also on the agenda is the formal calling of an election in which voters would decide if a tax should be levied in the Southside High School district. The money raised by the tax would fund bonds to pay for a football stadium for the school.

Last month, the board adopted a resolution creating a Southside School District that could issue bonds and collect a property tax to pay for them. The district aligns with the Southside High attendance zone. You can see it here.

"The intention of the Board is to request a proposition to consider the issuance of bonds and levy an ad valorem tax be placed on the November 18, 2023, ballot specifically earmarked for constructing, acquiring, and/or improving the football stadium, track, and other athletic facilities and related construction at Southside High School. If approved by the voters in that district the project is expected to begin by mid-2024," board records state.

Tomorrow, the board will have the "public hearing" required by law prior to calling for the election.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the renaming of the now-vacant Prairie Elementary School; the building is located at the corner of West Congress and Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The suggestion is that the building be renamed as "Ambassador Annex."

You can see the agendas of any upcoming board meetings, as well as the documents related to each agenda item, by visiting the Board Docs for LPSShere. Just find the meeting you want to review and click on the item you're interested in.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the board room located at 113 Chaplin Drive.