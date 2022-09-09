LPSS breaks ground on new Truman Early Childhood Education Center

LPSS broke ground on the new Truman Early Childhood Education Center.

The 26.5 million dollar project will be one story that will accommodate 600 students, 200 more students than the current elementary school holds.

Previous story: LPSS unveils plans for new Truman Early Childhood Education Center

Each classroom will have two restrooms and hold 20 students per class.

"We can not wait to walk the halls of this beautiful establishment,” said Truman Early Childhood Education Center principal, Stephanie Francis.

Construction work on the new school is expected to be completed in July 2023.

