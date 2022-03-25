LPSS unveils plans for new Truman Early Childhood Education Center

We're getting our first look at the plans for the new Truman Early Childhood Education Center.

The new facility was the topic of a town hall meeting Thursday night in Lafayette.

With this new school, board members say it's a resource that's needed for kids in Lafayette parish

"It's something that the state has never seen before. This will be the first of its kind and we're looking forward to it,” said Lafayette Parish School Board member, Elroy Broussard.

"We're very excited. It's gonna be an amazing school 26.5 million dollars, and it's going to be for our babies. It's our future so we're going to go all out,” said Lafayette Parish School Board member, Tehmi Chaisson

According to the plans, the center will be one story that will accommodate 600 students.

That's 200 more than what the current elementary can hold.

"There's some amazing learning and education going on at Truman currently and we're just gonna match that amazing administration and teachers with an amazing new school and amazing environment,” Chaisson added.

In the new center, each classroom will have two restrooms with 20 students per class.

Construction on the school is set to begin in July of this year.

"We can not wait to see, to walk the halls of this beautiful establishment,” said Truman Early Childhood Education Center principal, Stephanie Francis.

Construction work on the new school is expected to be completed in July 2023.

