LPD: Avoid crime by not leaving your empty gift boxes at the curbside

The Lafayette Police Department is encouraging residents to be careful when putting empty electronics or expensive item boxes at the curb after Christmas.

Police want residents to avoid being a target of crime by advertising their more expensive gifts on the roadside before trash pickup.

LPD says crime increases during the holidays, and evidence of big-ticket items at the road can attract thieves.

“While an empty box sitting outside your home may seem harmless, packaging for expensive items could advertise to criminals what’s inside your home,” LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said.

Instead, Sgt. Green advises keeping boxes inside your home or garage until collection day or break them down and put them in your recycle bin.

“Crime is about opportunity, and the least opportunity you give them, the less likely you’ll become a victim of crime.”

For a look the holiday trash schedule in Lafayette Parish, click here

